Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

EVTN stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

