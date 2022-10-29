EOS (EOS) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $267.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007003 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004715 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004423 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,432,069 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.