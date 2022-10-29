Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 35.9 %

EPHYW traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,147. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

