Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 783,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

