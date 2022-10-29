Escalade, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Escalade has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.15. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

