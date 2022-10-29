Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given New SEK 286 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 308 to SEK 286 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Essity AB has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $33.85.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

