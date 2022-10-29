ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 0.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.