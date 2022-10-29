ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 0.7%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

