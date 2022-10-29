ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Reduced by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 1.3% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.35. 38,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,513. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.