Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4,780.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.