Evercore ISI Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

