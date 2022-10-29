Evercore ISI Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.38.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
