EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

EVERTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

