Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.