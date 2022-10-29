Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,213,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

INTU stock opened at $431.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.