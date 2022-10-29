Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.