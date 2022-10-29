Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.64 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

