Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

