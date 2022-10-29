Evoke Wealth LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

