Evoke Wealth LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

CVX stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.42.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

