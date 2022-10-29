Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

