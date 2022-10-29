Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

