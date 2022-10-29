Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 718 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

