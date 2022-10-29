Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

