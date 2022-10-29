ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ExlService by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $6.73 on Friday, reaching $176.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

