ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.86.

ExlService Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

