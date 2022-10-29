Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

EXPO stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 304,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,123. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

