Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 645,044 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,196 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth $264,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter worth $190,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Expro Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

