Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.