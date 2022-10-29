Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.00

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 48479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

