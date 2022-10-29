Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,400,997 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,938,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

