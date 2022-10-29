Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.