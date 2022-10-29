Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.