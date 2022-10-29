Facet Wealth Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,405,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5,276.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,809 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 267,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $45.31 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

