Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,540 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

