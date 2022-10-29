Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $190,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

