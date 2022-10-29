FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) versus Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Head-To-Head Analysis

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FaZe has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FaZe and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.53 billion 3.46 $347.92 million $8.49 25.52

Profitability

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

This table compares FaZe and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Vail Resorts 13.77% 18.88% 5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FaZe and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 1 5 2 0 2.13

Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $285.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than FaZe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats FaZe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

