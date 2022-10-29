FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Down 22.1 %

FNHC opened at $0.28 on Friday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of FedNat worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

