Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.2 %

RACE opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

