FidoMeta (FMC) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One FidoMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $223.41 million and approximately $8,918.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01492277 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,779.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.