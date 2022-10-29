Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

