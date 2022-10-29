Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

