Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 401,046 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

