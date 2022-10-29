Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.56 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $240.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $221.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,883 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

