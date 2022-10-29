Fifth Third Bancorp Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $151.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

