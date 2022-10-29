Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

