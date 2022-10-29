Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,412,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.