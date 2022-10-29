Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

