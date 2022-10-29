Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

