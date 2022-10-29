Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,537 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

