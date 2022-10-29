Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,725 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 904.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

