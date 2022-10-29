Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,934 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 110,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

